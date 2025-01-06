Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Save on gym memberships by looking for New Year offers or off-peak options

Maximise gym value by taking advantage of induction sessions and tracking your progress with apps.

Invest in budget-friendly equipment like resistance bands and skipping ropes for home workouts

Running, bodyweight exercises, and YouTube workouts offer free fitness activities

As we embrace the new year, many of us are determined to prioritise fitness and adopt healthier lifestyles.

But the cost of gym memberships, equipment, and fitness programs can sometimes feel daunting. The good news? There are plenty of ways to achieve your fitness goals in 2025 without emptying your wallet.

Here are some excellent ways to save money on gym memberships, make the most of your investment, and take advantage of inexpensive or free fitness options.

How to find the best deals on gym memberships

Look for New Year offers: January is a prime time for gym promotions. Many brands waive joining fees or offer discounted rates for the first few months.

January is a prime time for gym promotions. Many brands waive joining fees or offer discounted rates for the first few months. Off-peak memberships: If you have flexibility in your schedule, opt for off-peak memberships, which are typically cheaper and grant access during quieter hours.

If you have flexibility in your schedule, opt for off-peak memberships, which are typically cheaper and grant access during quieter hours. Corporate discounts: Check if your employer has partnerships with local gyms to secure a reduced rate.

Check if your employer has partnerships with local gyms to secure a reduced rate. Pay-as-you-go options: If you’re unsure about committing, apps like Hussle let you pay for single gym sessions or short-term passes at a variety of facilities.

If you’re unsure about committing, apps like Hussle let you pay for single gym sessions or short-term passes at a variety of facilities. Referral programs: Some gyms, like Anytime Fitness, offer incentives if you refer a friend. This could mean discounted or even free months.

Once you’ve signed up to a new gym, there are a number of things you can do to maximise the value of your membership.

Attend free classes: Many gyms include group classes in their packages. From yoga to spin, these are great ways to diversify your workouts.

Many gyms include group classes in their packages. From yoga to spin, these are great ways to diversify your workouts. Use induction sessions: Most gyms provide free induction sessions to familiarise you with the equipment and help create a tailored fitness plan.

Most gyms provide free induction sessions to familiarise you with the equipment and help create a tailored fitness plan. Plan your visits: Consistency is key. Schedule regular gym sessions to ensure you’re getting the most out of your membership fee.

Consistency is key. Schedule regular gym sessions to ensure you’re getting the most out of your membership fee. Track your progress: Apps like MyFitnessPal and Noom can help you stay on top of your goals and keep motivation high.

Affordable fitness equipment at home

Of course, you don’t necessarily need to go to the actual gym to get a workout in, and home workouts have gained immense popularity in recent years.

You don’t need a full setup with all the (kettle) bells and whistles, and a few affordable items can go a long way.

This FitBeast Pull Up Bands Set is perfect for strength training and stretching, and are inexpensive and versatile, while this yoga mat is essential for yoga, Pilates, and floor exercises.

This EnterSports 12kg/18KG Adjustable Dumbbells Set is a space-saving alternative to traditional weights, and this Blukar Skipping Rope is a fantastic cardio workout tool that costs less than £10.

Finally, this Foam Roller and Massage Roller by KG Physio is perfect for muscle recovery and reducing soreness after all of those workouts.

Free or low-cost fitness activities

Whether indoors or outdoors, fitness doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, and there are numerous ways to stay active without spending much, if anything at all.

Running and walking: The simplest form of exercise, running only requires a good pair of trainers. Apps like Strava or Nike Run Club can help you track progress and join virtual running communities.

The simplest form of exercise, running only requires a good pair of trainers. Apps like Strava or Nike Run Club can help you track progress and join virtual running communities. Bodyweight workouts: Exercises like push-ups, squats, and planks need no equipment and are highly effective for building strength.

Exercises like push-ups, squats, and planks need no equipment and are highly effective for building strength. YouTube fitness channels: Channels like Fitness Blender and Joe Wicks offer free workout routines ranging from HIIT to yoga.

Channels like Fitness Blender and Joe Wicks offer free workout routines ranging from HIIT to yoga. Outdoor gyms: Many parks across the UK are equipped with free-to-use gym equipment, allowing you to combine fitness with fresh air.

Many parks across the UK are equipped with free-to-use gym equipment, allowing you to combine fitness with fresh air. Cycling: If you own a bike, cycling is a great way to boost cardiovascular fitness and explore your local area.

If you own a bike, cycling is a great way to boost cardiovascular fitness and explore your local area. Community classes: Keep an eye out for free or donation-based classes in your area, often organised by community centres or local councils.

Fitness in 2025 doesn’t have to come with a high price tag, and by being strategic about gym memberships, investing in a few key pieces of equipment, and embracing free or low-cost activities, you can stay fit and healthy without financial strain.

So, lace up those trainers, grab a skipping rope, or explore a free YouTube workout today - your fitness journey awaits, and it doesn’t have to break the bank!

Ready to kickstart your fitness journey without breaking the bank? We’d love to hear how you plan to stay active in 2025! Share your tips, favourite budget-friendly workouts, or any great fitness deals you’ve found in the comments.