Funky new business comes to Banbury's Lock 29 shopping feature in Castle Quay

Kate Arnold, whose business Flower Funky, has just set up permanently in Banbury's Lock 29

Kate Arnold has swapped her popular pop-ups at Lock 29 for a permanent sales unit for her business Flower Funky.

Ms Arnold has been selling her attractive, handmade and upcycled clothes and accessories at pop-ups throughout Oxfordshire - including regular slots at Lock 29 – for some time.

Now she has chosen to set up a permanent retail unit at the Castle Quay independents’ space.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She opens officially on Saturday (June 4). Her new outlet will be selling handmade flower brooches made from recycled clothes, dried flower wreaths and displays of flowers, dried from Kate’s garden, along with and customised and upcycled vintage jackets, vintage and designer pre-loved clothing and more.

The whole business has been created to be sustainable, so she fits perfectly into the already vibrant retail mix at Lock29.

Ms Arnold said: “I've recently done a few pop ups at Lock29 which have been brilliant. I love the atmosphere and the feedback from customers has been amazing. I'm so excited to be joining the team at Lock29 and look forward to meeting lots of new customers once I am in Lock29 permanently.”

Lock29 manager, Chris Catford said: “I am thrilled that Flower Funky will be joining the fantastic independent retail offer here at Lock29. We want to provide space and opportunity for all the businesses here to grow, so Kate is another success story, and she makes a great addition to the Lock29 family.”

Lock29 proudly champions local, independent businesses and has provided pop-up opportunities for several brilliant creatives and food producers since opening.

Others selling their wares at Lock 29 are street food vendors Jammin Pizza; Nori-shed (healthy bowls); Pequeno Gringo (Mexican); Smash Cowburgers; Mr Souvlaki (Greek); Wings 'n' Things; Boba King (bubble tea); Roses of Bloxham (ice cream/crepes etc); Rustic Bean Juice'd (coffee and smoothies); Tap Social (craft beer and bar); Vintage Teas (opened on May 12) with cream teas and Jane Elizabeth confectionary.Other independents are Peachy Paws Boutique; Callisto Gift Company; Rosie & Cooey (sustainable children's clothing and toys); Vintage Glamour - home and lifestyle gifts and now Flower Funky.

On her Etsy page, Ms Arnold says: “Flower Funky started at my kitchen table, inspired by my grandmother who would make shirts out of sheets in wartime and would put her hand to dressmaking, upholstery and knitting. I've been collecting and playing with fabric from a young age.“Then in my twenties I trained as a florist. For 25 years this has given me the bug for colour texture and an obsession with flowers, real or dried.“I am also a vintage clothing fanatic always collecting fab pieces of clothing and glorious floral fabrics. All this combined has resulted in Flower Funky.”

June is a packed month at Lock29 with the Platinum Sessions showcasing the best local musicians on Friday and Tap Social’s next comedy night on June 10.