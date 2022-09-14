Falconry based pest and wildlife control business opens in Banbury

A new pest and wildlife control business which specialises in falconry has opened in Banbury.

Local wildlife and pest control expert George Angell has opened Evergreen Wildlife Management to work as part of the team to help commercial and domestic clients with pest and wildlife problems.

George said: “I am looking forward to flying our team of raptors to deter pest birds and resolving the other pest issues for our new clients.”

For more information, go to the website at EvergreenWildlifeManagement.co.uk or call 01295 574539.