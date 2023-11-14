Council offers free support and funding to small businesses in Brackley

West Northamptonshire Council has offered free support and funding to small businesses in Brackley.

The council hopes to build up the town centres in the region through a series of initiatives.

One of these is offering free support and funding to local small businesses to help them grow.

Councillor Dan Lister, WNC’s cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration, and growth, said: “We want to make sure we are championing our small businesses all year round, not just on Small Business Saturday, and recognising the benefits for the whole community when everyone thinks locally and supports local employers. This creates local jobs, it results in benefits to the economy, and it helps our town centres and wider areas to thrive, benefitting everyone.”

West Northamptonshire Council is offering free town centre car parking in Brackley for Small Business Saturday.

“For this reason, we are also encouraging businesses to utilise all the free support and funding available through our Economic Growth and Inward Investment Team to continue to grow locally.”