Christmas delivery slots 2024: Martin Lewis' tips on securing an Xmas delivery slot from Sainsbury's and more

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs and finance writer

Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lewis’ team shared essential strategies for securing your slot early and stress-free 🎄
  • The festive season is just around the corner, and planning is essential
  • Money-saving experts emphasise the need for proactive planning for Christmas groceries
  • Getting your holiday grocery plans sorted sooner will help eliminate stress as Christmas approaches
  • Securing your Christmas delivery slot early is crucial as slots fill up quickly during the festive season

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert (MSE) team have shared their top tips on bagging an elusive Christmas delivery slot from your preferred supermarket.

The team also explained why it’s more important than ever to get your festive food plans sorted sooner rather than later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For many, Christmas (just over two months away at the time of writing) might seem like a distant occasion, but the reality is, getting your holiday groceries in order now will eliminate a lot of stress in the long run.

So here are MSE’s top tips on snagging yourself a slot in the run-up to the holiday season - we’ve also included a handy guide to the key delivery and click & collect dates you need from every major UK supermarket at the bottom of this page.

(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels)(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels)
(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

Money Saving Expert’s top tips for getting a Christmas delivery slot

MSE say that one of the most important tips is to secure your delivery slot early if possible, as they tend to fill up quickly during the festive season.

For example, Waitrose has already reported that 70% of its Christmas 2024 slots are booked, with nine out of 10 slots on December 23 already taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The timing for booking also varies significantly between supermarkets, with priority typically given to customers holding delivery passes.

Purchasing a delivery pass upfront allows you to avoid delivery fees on each order and provides access to discounts and other benefits, but it’s important to consider whether the cost is justified based on your shopping frequency and average spending.

If you’re not a delivery pass holder, you can often sign up before the general release date to gain early access to slots.

You should also check if you can modify your order(s), as most supermarkets allow multiple changes before certain deadlines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’re unsure about your final shopping list, it’s a good idea to place an initial order with a few items and make adjustments later - just remember to set a reminder so you don’t miss the deadline.

Be mindful of delivery fees; while most supermarkets deliver up until Christmas Eve, click-and-collect options are usually more affordable than home delivery.

And don’t forget to consider food costs, which can vary by supermarket. Using a comparison tool like Trolley can help you benchmark prices at major retailers like Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury's, and also lets you set alerts for price drops on your favourite items.

The key supermarket Christmas delivery dates

SupermarketSlots open for delivery pass customersSlots open for all other shoppers
AsdaNowTuesday 22 October
Co-opFive days before chosen delivery dateFive days before chosen delivery date
IcelandFive days before chosen delivery dateFive days before chosen delivery date
MorrisonsNowNow
OcadoNow (for some – check your emails or online account)Now (for some – check your emails or online account)
Sainsbury’sNowWednesday 23 October
TescoTuesday 5 NovemberTuesday 12 November
WaitroseNowNow

(Aldi and Lidl don't offer home delivery. You can get M&S food delivered through Ocado)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The key supermarket Christmas Click & Collect dates

SupermarketSlots open for delivery pass customersSlots open for all other shoppers
AsdaNowTuesday 22 October
M&SNow (Christmas Food to Order, not groceries)Now (Christmas Food to Order, not groceries)
MorrisonsNowNow
Sainsbury’sWednesday 16 OctoberWednesday 23 October
TescoTuesday 5 NovemberTuesday 12 November
WaitroseNowNow

(Aldi, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, and Ocado don't offer click & collect)

We want to hear from you! Have you started planning your Christmas grocery shopping yet? What strategies do you have for securing those elusive delivery slots? Share your experiences and tips in the comments section.

Related topics:ChristmasMartin LewisWaitroseSupermarketFoodRetailersAldiCo-OpMorrisonsTescoLidlM&SIcelandMoneyBoost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice