Banbury's newly refurbished Aldi store in Ruscote Avenue is to re-open tomorrow (Tuesday)

The newly refurbished Aldi opens again tomorrow (Tuesday)

The company says the upgrade will make for an all-round better customer shopping experience and ensure improved sustainability across the store.

Changes include new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption by 20 per cent; upgraded landscaping to make access easier for customers and a redesigned canopy entrance with a modernised look at the front of the store.

The Banbury store employs 58 staff including manager Terrence Burdekin, who said: “The store is looking fantastic and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”

Improvements have been made to the entrance to the Aldi store and to displays

It was revealed in the summer that Aldi is looking for a town centre site on which to base a new Banbury store.

Aldi is Britain’s fifth largest supermarket with over 940 stores and around 38,000 employees. The company says it is attracting hundreds of thousands of new customers every year with its range of exclusive brands, passing low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.

Aldi says it 'won't be beaten on price' and boasts consistently racking up awards for quality. It has been named as the UK’s best supermarket by consumer champion, Which?, based on a survey of more than 3,000 shoppers across the UK. Aldi was the only supermarket to score five stars for value.

Research released by Which? in November showed that for a basket of 22 essential items throughout October, Sainsbury’s was 14 per cent more expensive than the same shop at Aldi. The same shop was also 18 per cent more expensive at Tesco and across the 'Big Four' was 14 per cent more expensive.

Aldi's fridges have been modified to save energy

According to The Grocer magazine, Aldi is the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket. A basket of 33 everyday items at the Big 4 supermarkets is on average 23 per cent more expensive than at Aldi.

The store has a ten-year partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust and recently achieved its fundraising milestone of £6m ahead of its five-year target, which will go towards helping the trust to reach out to every young person with cancer in the UK. Aldi has also now committed to extending the TCT partnership for a further five years with a commitment to donate an additional £5m over this period.

Aldi is the official supermarket partner of Team GB and ensures every member of the team has access to fresh healthy Aldi food via monthly shopping vouchers, and that 1.8 million 5-14-year-olds will learn about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food via its Get Set to Eat Fresh education initiative. Aldi has been a partner since 2015 and has extended its commitment to 2025, including the 2022 Winter Olympic games in Beijing and 2024 Summer Olympic games in Paris.

Aldi has announced plans to increase the amount of food and drink it buys from British suppliers by £3.5bn a year within the next five years as it continues its rapid expansion across the UK.

The company has pledged to donate 10 million meals to families in need in 2021, on a 'mission to fight against child food poverty as no child should ever go hungry'.