Banbury is to get its own Starbucks coffee drive-thru next year

The development extends to a large electric vehicle (EV) van charging facility. And investors plan a 215-space car park for JDE staff in place of a redundant office block on the site off Ruscote Avenue.

Access to the drive-thru will be opposite the Aldi supermarket.

An investment company and its developer partner have been given the go-ahead for the development to the north of the town centre adjacent to the recently refurbished 200,000 sq ft warehouse, let to Amazon.

Starbucks has received permission to open a coffee outlet on Southam Road, Banbury

Joint venture partners are developer Graftongate and investor Paloma Capital who have been given approval for the scheme by Cherwell District Council.

Graftongate’s Starbucks outlet will be a 2,200 sq ft drive-thru on a .85 acre site and the Banbury Guardian has been told it will trade as Starbucks for a minimum term of 15 years.“A new 156 EV van charging station will be developed on an adjoining 4.01 acre site. Both sites are owned by Paloma Capital,” said a spokesman.“The third development will see the demolition of a redundant, former office building owned by Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), to make way for a new 215-space surface level car park, serving employees from its Banbury coffee factory.