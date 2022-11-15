Banbury business groups join forces to support local trade during the energy crisis

Members of the Banbury BID team and the Banbury Chamber of Commerce outside The Rustic Bean cafe.

The Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce and Banbury Business Improvement District (BID) will meet at The Rustic Bean in Parsons Street on Tuesday October 22 to discuss ways to best support businesses in town.

Neil Wild of The Banbury Chamber said: “Too often businesses struggle on their own to navigate their way through challenging times.

“The Banbury Chamber is keen to offer this forum, with others to follow, to create a supportive environment with experts on hand to offer guidance both for the short and long term.”

The meeting will be the first in a series of events tackling the energy crisis for businesses. Future meetings and forums are set to feature experts providing guidance for businesses to make energy savings and head towards net zero emissions.

Jasmine Gilhooly, BID Strategist of Banbury Business Improvement District, said: “This is such a fantastic opportunity for the BID to work with the Chamber to provide this event, not only is it important to be collaborative across the business community, but it will also be a chance for smaller business enterprises to share knowledge and exchange tips with larger organisations and together both types of businesses can gain from the information approach.”

The event is ticketed and will have limited capacity, although businesses affiliated with either the Banbury BID or Banbury Chamber receive free entry.