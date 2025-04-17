Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch pays a visit to Woodford Halse timber yard
The Leader of the Opposition and MP for North West Essex dropped into Main Line Timber this week to discuss some of the current challenges facing family-run businesses.
She was joined by the MP for Daventry Stuart Andrew for a tour of the yard and a meeting with some of the company’s staff.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Kemi joined us to discuss the road ahead, sharing thoughts on upcoming opportunities and hearing directly from us about the real challenges we face.”
Main Line Timber was started in 1991 by Edward Gascoigne at the same Woodford Halse yard where the business still operates.
The company, which specialises in the wholesale and retail selling of fencing, decking, sleepers, gates and concrete posts, now also operates from a further two sites, one near Rugby and the other near Leamington.
