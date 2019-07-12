Concrete specialists give firm foundation to Banbury United

A specialist construction firm is looking to provide a firm foundation for Banbury United Football Club.

SMR Projects, of Beaumont Close, Banbury, has agreed to continue as the club’s Premier Community Club Sponsor for the next season.

The club says the deal by the UK distributor for the state-of-the-art Xypex concrete waterproofing, is worth a large four figure sum.

Mark Allitt, Banbury United’s commercial director, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’ve come to an agreement with SMR Projects again for the forthcoming season.

“We shook hands on the deal at the turn of the year and it shows the commitment and belief our sponsors have in what we’re trying to do with the club.

Mr Allitt added: “SMR is another example of a business based in Banbury that does a lot of work nationally.

“Having them alongside us again, is exciting news for the club and our supporters”.

SMR Projects has been working on a number of major projects across the country.

These included work at the new White Hart Lane stadium - home of Tottenham Hotspurs.

Mike Finch, SMR managing director, said: “It was a difficult season for the club last year, but we wanted to show our continued support and hope to see the club pushing forward again in the Southern League Midland Division this season.

He added: “SMR Projects is right behind the club in everything they’re trying to do”.

Banbury United chairman Phil Lines said: “SMR Projects and Mike Finch are right behind us as a community club.

“The figure they’re putting in next season is another huge boost to us all.”