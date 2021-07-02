Column: How to make your PC battery last longer - advice from a family-run business in Banbury

Quickfix Computers in Banbury.

With a huge amount of people now working from home due to pandemic, we are now becoming much more reliant on our home computers. As part of a regular column, Quickfix Computers - a local, family-run business founded in 2008, with shops in Banbury and Redditch - will be offering advice to help us get through our battles of man against machine. This week, they look at how to make your battery last longer.

How To.. make your battery last longer

We know how frustrating it is when we have a busy life schedule and our phone can’t keep up.

We’ve put together some tips on how to charge your phone in a more effective way to make your battery last longer.

1. Avoid a full cycle, which means letting it go to one per cent and then charging it fully to 100 per cent. This also includes overnight charging. It is much better to top up your phone regularly with partial charges throughout the day.

2. Ending a charge when it reaches 80 per cent battery is much better for the battery than topping it up to 100 per cent.

3. Heat is bad for the battery. Avoid covering your phone when charging, for example, don’t leave it under your pillow overnight and keep it out of hot places.

4. Turn your phone off when it’s charging to give it a break from usage or at least avoid playing games or watching videos at the same time.