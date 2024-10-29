Chipping Norton RFC bowled over by sports fund help, backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough

Rural Sports Fund Ambassador Darren Gough

Budding rugby stars in Chipping Norton have been given a boost towards achieving their dream thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Thanks to the fund, Chipping Norton RFC has been able to purchase a pair of steel goalposts and post pads for the current season.

Club Chairman Patrick Neale said: “We’re hugely grateful to Gigaclear for supporting grassroots rural sport clubs through their fund. The new rugby goal posts will make a huge improvement to the main pitch in our 50th anniversary year and beyond. More than 250 players of all ages will benefit enormously from this investment in our facilities.”

Chipping Norton RFC with their new equipment

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Chipping Norton RFC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

The community club, whose teams play their matches at Greystones, in Burford Road, is open to players of all ages and abilities.