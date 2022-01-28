Chipping Norton landmark hotel set to reopen after £40m investment

A Chipping Norton venue - Heythrop Park Resort - is set to undergo a £40m investment after being acquired by a national leisure and hospitality group. (Submitted photo)

Heythrop Park Resort was purchased by Bourne Leisure in 2018, building on its already impressive portfolio. It will now become the latest hotel for the Warner Leisure Hotels family, renowned for its adult-only breaks.

Heythrop will be the fifteenth hotel in the Warner portfolio. The multi-million pound investment will transform the current space into a stunning country haven for those looking for a short break away without the kids.

The transformation will see the creation of 337 bedrooms, allowing 18th century opulence to meet modern luxury and retaining the property’s historic feel alongside a host of contemporary facilities. Guests can expect countless chic lounges, vibrant bars and outdoor terraces, from secluded hideaways to a dazzling ballroom theatre. Live music and dining will be provided across three restaurants.

The grounds will provide acres of exploration for guests, who can spend their days strolling through parkland or enjoying scenic cycle routes. Those after some real R&R will find ultimate relaxation in the hotel’s spa, housing an indoor pool, a brand-new thermal and sensory suite and beauty and wellness treatments.

Warner will also be retaining the 18-hole Bainbridge Championship Course, which Heythrop is famous for, to add another exciting element to guests’ short breaks away.

Taking to the helm as general manager, Dean Saunders joined the Warner family as a lifeguard at one of its coastal hotels and progressively worked his way up to managing the group’s flagship property, Studley Castle in Warwickshire. Bringing over 30 years’ experience to the role, Dean’s main mission is to provide guests with the perfect place to unwind.

Managing director of Warner Leisure Hotels, Simon Thompson, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have acquired such an impressive property in what is a beautiful part of the UK. It’s our first property in Oxfordshire and is set to be our biggest and best - we look forward to bringing even more tourism to the area.”

Dean Saunders said: “Heythrop brings together the best of both worlds – inside and out. Guests will have a unique a sense of space here, with the option to explore, relax or be entertained without ever having to leave the stunning surroundings.

“When the opportunity to manage such an amazing place came up, I jumped at it. I can’t wait to greet new guests and begin our exciting journey here in the summer.”

Heythrop Park is set to open in the summer of 2022. The estate covers an enormous 440 acres of land in total, and will be the largest Warner property to date.