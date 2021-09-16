Chipping Norton firm Ceta Insurance has appointed James Robathan as head of marketing

Ceta Insurance has appointed James Robathan as head of marketing where he will develop a brand and marketing strategy to support the company’s long term growth plans.

James’ appointment is the third senior hire for Chipping Norton based Ceta Insurance this year - B2B Household Specialist Isaac Robinson joined in July and Commercial Director James O’Hara in January.

James is a highly skilled marketer who has worked in the insurance industry for the past eight years where he has held senior roles at a number of well-known names including AXA, NFU Mutual and SunLife. Prior to that, he worked for a number of years in the travel industry with Virgin Holidays.

James’ most recent role was head of digital campaigns at Animal Friends Insurance, where he was responsible for leading all digital, above the line and campaign activity.

James, who enjoys sport, comedy and is also director of a small charity, said: “It is an exciting time to be joining Ceta and start to build a brand and marketing strategy that will help the business and our partners forge even stronger relationships with customers.

“I’m passionate about insurance and the important role it can play in protecting the things that are important to us, so it’s great to be part of a talented team with ambitious plans.”

Brendan Devine, chief executive of Ceta Insurance, added: “Having a strong marketing strategy is crucial as we continue to develop our extensive panel strategy and move into new markets. James has worked on successful campaigns for some of the biggest names in the market, and we are confident that his extensive experience and knowledge combined with his belief in the Ceta offering, will play a key role in driving the business forward.”