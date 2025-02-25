Chipping Norton customers are rejecting Banbury shopping over Sainsbury toilets loss

Chipping Norton customers are turning away from shopping in Banbury because of the closure of Sainsbury toilets.

Chippy resident Gordon Brown, who regularly brought disabled and elderly people to Banbury to shop says they are rejecting Banbury for more local stores that offer toilet facilities.

“More and more old people go to supermarkets to do their weekly shop and there's a certain obligation on shops to service their customers, not just take their money,” he said.

“This is not Trump land - we are living in a democratic country where we should be helping each other and that help should take into account your customers.

“I used to live in Sweden - every shop has a toilet. The banks have a kids play area - in this country we don't take our customers into account at all.”

Sainsbury says it had to close the toilets in the Oxford Road store because of ‘ongoing misuse’. Banbury resident Sue Leech has set up a petition to get the toilets reinstated.

Mr Brown said the tiny minority of people who misuse toilets need to be managed; customers should not have to forego a basically necessary facility.

“The fact that there are one or two ignorant people who misuse toilets has to be taken into account. We take elderly disabled people from Chipping Norton to do their shopping and they can't wait. It’s 15 miles each way. In Chippy Co-op there is a toilet and it's much smaller than Sainsbury’s.

“They're having to pay someone to service the toilets and they don't want to. They get millions of pounds of income a month and paying someone £15 an hour is neither here nor there to them. They're dismissing the people who provide their profits.

“Many people from this area who do their shopping in Banbury have disabilities. They like to buy their clothes at the same time and we can get our petrol from there. These are people who have money and they choose supermarkets to spend it in. We can't afford a mishap by trying to force them to wait to go to the loo.

“Why don't they care about their customers? They are being mercenary. The elderly and disabled and those with medical conditions can’t wait that long to be walked over to the petrol station.

“Planning consent requires parking spaces for shops; it should require toilets in stores over a certain size,” said Mr Brown.

Andrew Willis, leader of Banburyshire Advice Centre has set up a petition calling on government to mandate access to toilets. He says: “I have witnessed the struggles of friends and family, unable to access toilets at crucial times as they are not always available in supermarkets, restaurants, and shops. This experience has reinforced the need for a change and fuelled my efforts to bring this issue to light. The law needs to be amended to establish access to toilets as a foundational human right. Additionally, supermarkets, restaurants, and other businesses should be mandated by law to provide access to toilets. Businesses with more than five employees should be required to allow access to their toilets if a customer presents a Bladder and Bowel Card.”