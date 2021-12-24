KRONE Forage Solutions (KFS) based in Chipping Norton raised £1620 for Katharine House Hospice through its Christmas tractor run. (Submitted photo)

A spokesperson for the business said: "There were 4500 lights (approximately) on the tractor, and it took three people two days to decorate.

"We took part in the RC Baker Christmas Tractor Run last Saturday as well as visiting villages and towns in the two weeks prior to the run including Chadlington, Charlbury, Chipping Norton and Woodstock to name a few. We also visited a care home in Witney to bring some festive joy to people young and old.

"We started doing this last year during COVID lockdown to spread a little Christmas cheer to the villages, it was so popular we decided to make it happen again this year but to collect money along the way for Katharine House Hospice. Every location we visited, we met people that had experienced the fantastic care given by the hospice which proves they deserve the support from people like us."