Children’s charity shop in Banbury will close its doors at the weekend

The Children’s Air Ambulance charity shop in Banbury will close its doors at the weekend.

The Children’s Air Ambulance charity shop in Banbury will close its doors at the weekend.

The charity said the closure is due to the property lease not being renewed.

And their message to their customers is - 'please keep supporting this life-saving service'.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) is closing its doors on Saturday June 18 and and TCAA retail area manager, Jayne Botfield, said: "We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their support at our Banbury store.

“Although we have had to close this store there are many other ways in which shoppers can continue to support our charity.”

“We have stores throughout Oxfordshire including sites at Abingdon, Headington, and Oxford, and people can still support the charity through shopping or donating online via the website,” Jayne added.

The national Children’s Air Ambulance charity is a lifesaving transfer service which provides the only intensive care aircraft in the country dedicated to transferring critically ill babies and children, at high-speed, from local hospitals to specialist paediatric and neonatal treatment centres.

The charity receives no funding from the government or National Lottery for its missions and relies entirely on voluntary donations to raise the £3,500 needed for every mission.

Since the store opened total sales have generated over £42,000 which equates to over 12 vital transfer missions. It has also received over 10,000 bags of donated goods.