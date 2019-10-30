Cherwell building success

Cherwell District Council have been nominated for a prestigious national house building award.

Cherwell has been nominated in the Best Council for Self or Custom Build category at the 'Build It Awards' and will compete with three other councils for the top prize – Glasgow, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Plymouth.

The Cherwell built homes on Spring Gardens by the Woodgreen Leisure Centre

The “Build It” awards are held each year bringing together manufacturers and key industry figures in recognition of innovation and excellence in the custom and self-build home sector.

Graeme Kane, chief operating officer at Cherwell District Council, said: “The fact that this work is being nominated for such a high profile national award is real proof of the high quality and innovation on show when compared to other areas of the country.

“The overall aim is to raise the profile of the Cherwell area as a great place to live. My congratulations to everybody involved in this nomination and let’s hope there’s more good news to come on the night of the awards.”

The winners will be announced at the Build it thirtieth birthday Gala Dinner on Friday November 29, at the Hilton Bankside, London.