Chanaka Fernando and his two chefs Vincenzo Restivo and Virglio Mendi, along with the sous chef Stephan stand outside the new restaurant 3 Flavours in Banbury

Chanaka Fernando officially opened 3 Flavours Restaurant and Wine Bar last week in West Bar Street.

Two other chefs have joined Chanaka at the restaurant - Vincenzo Restivo and Virglio Mendi. The restaurant blends flavours from the different cultural backgrounds of the three chefs: English, European and Mediterranean flavours from Chanaka, Italian flavours from Vincenzo and Asian flavours from Virglio.

Chanaka said: "We have worked hard to get our own recipes and to create our own brand.

Chanaka Fernando was awarded with the honorary title of ambassador of Taste for the Global Gastronomy Gold Medal 2021 (Image from the 3 Flavours Facebook page)

"On each of our menu items we've blended our three flavours together."

Chanaka, who is from Sri Lanka and has been in the UK for 20 years, started his career at a young age and settled in London where he studied at the Asian and Oriental School of catering in Hackney. He worked his way up the chef ladder by working under such chefs as Gordon Ramsey, Marcus Wareing, Mark Hix, Allan Williams, Lee Streeton and Sujan Sarkar.

The global organisation and guide Ambassadors of Taste for the Global Gastronomy awarded Chanaka with the honorary title of Ambassador of Taste for the Global Gastronomy Gold Medal 2021 for his dedication in sustainable gastronomy, and for his inspiring vision to promote local cuisines and transmit his knowledge to younger student-chefs.

He was a former executive chef for the Buddha-Bar in London where he worked for five years until leaving in 2020. After Buddha-Bar Chanaka ran his own take-away in London, and started a private catering business over the last year.

The 3 flavours style breakfast frying pan available from 8 - 11am (photo from the 3 Flavours Facebook page)

The new restaurant fills the space in West Bar Street previously occupied by the popular Mexican street food restaurant - Taquero Banbury, which closed in November 2021.

3 Flavours restaurant, located at 13-14 West Bar Street, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The breakfast menu offers a variety of options including the traditional English breakfast and up to five different pancake options. They will also start offering Sunday roast dinners from this Sunday January 30.

3 Flavours Banbury is now offering Sunday roast dinners from this Sunday January 30 (Image from the 3 Flavours Facebook page)

Chanaka said: "We want to make people happy by sharing our experiences with them.

"We want to bring something new to the people of Banbury - a place to come and enjoy a glass of wine and good quality reasonably priced food."

The restaurant is open six days a week Tuesday to Sunday 8am to 10pm. They are offering a grand-opening special of 15 per cent off for dine-in customers though the end of January.