The Chatsworth opens for business

Chatsworth staff, manager Abby Weaver, Tom Burridge, Sasha Robinson and Chanice Marshall

Banbury's newest pub had an unofficial private opening on Thursday, November 7, where invited attendees got to see first hand the transformation the pub has undergone.

General manager, Tanicha Boneham, said: "Everyone we have spoken to is really excited, local businesses are really positive.

"I just think people are so excited for it to be finally open and to finally serve food and finally become the hub of the community that they have wanted for such a long time.

The Chatsworth is now open

She added: "We want it to be somewhere where people can come on a Monday night because they have had a long day at work and they don't want to cook. We want it to be somewhere that's really special for people to come and celebrate.

"It's going to to be family friendly, community orientated. If you look at the size of the area to have no pub, it was just such a waste."

The pub now boasts a spacious dining room, a redesigned bar area which includes a bar lounge and a sports room, large screen TVs, a pool table and outside patio seating for the summer months.

The renovation comes after a collaboration between proprietors Clive Coules and Matthew Cummings-Coules and Heineken Star Pubs & Bars.

The outside seating will be a big hit in the summer

The Chatsworth is the third addition to Gamechanger Pub Co joining the already established Wine Vaults in Banbury and The Black Horse in Tring.

Staff member Sasha Robinson said: "I love it, literally love it. It is so much better than it used to be. I can't believe it is the same place."

As a part of that community ethos The Chatsworth will be open on New Years eve with no cover charge, live music and a free buffet, with other entertainment events planned for the new year.

Abby Weaver, manager, said: "There's going to be a bit of something for everyone."

Games room with pool and darts

The pub will officially celebrate its opening on Friday, November 15 with a Grand Opening party.

For more information visit the pubs website at, www.chatsworthbanbury.com.

The Chatsworth