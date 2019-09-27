Charity advice at Banbury event

An informal get-together at Banbury Town Hall next month could help charities and good causes with funding, day-to-day decision making, and legal issues.

A networking session on Thursday, October 17 will enable voluntary groups and good causes to exchange ideas and share experiences.

Sir Tony Baldry

Speeches on a wide range of topics including charity laws and finance will offer specialist information and help generate new ways forward.

Hosting the event will be the High Steward of Banbury, Sir Tony Baldry, and town mayor Cllr John Colegrave.

Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson will provide advice on charity trustees.

Guest speakers will include delegates from Volunteer Connect, Charity Ninjas, Spratt Endicott, Cherwell and South Northants Council, Charity Mentors, and Oxfordshire Community Foundation.

Sir Tony said: “This will be a very informative evening for local charities and good causes – large and small.

"I think everyone who attends will discover something that will be of benefit for the future."

Cllr Colegrave added: “There are many charities and charitable groups in Banbury that all do valuable work. This evening should prove interesting for all.”

The event will run from 7pm to 8.30pm. All Banburyshire charities, charitable organisations, and good causes are invited to send representatives.

The event is free but those planning to attend are asked to register their interest by emailing info@banbury.gov.uk or by calling 01295 250340.

Refreshments will be provided.