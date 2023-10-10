Celebrating 60 Years
The business was started by his father (Ronald) in 1960, Michael joined shortly after he had taken his O'levels for a summer job in 1963. Recognising that there was the opportunity of a career he applied himself and learned how to run the Insurance brokerage later taking over from his father when he retired in the 80's.
Michael has seen many changes over the decades in the insurance industry, the growth of the internet and direct selling via websites offering cheap non advised sales, the huge change in flooding in the UK, several booms and busts in the economy, cost of living crisis as well as the most recent massive increases in claims costs for the industry that has led to some large premium increases for all lines of insurance products at a time of many financial pressures on everyone.
"We have always tried to serve our clients and the local businesses as best we can, by being a human face and local people providing great products at a fair price whilst maintaining our dignity and integrity" says Michael when trying to sum up his time at RPLovatt. "Clients have always benefitted by talking to brokers about insurance as it is not a cheap faceless product when you wish to understand what you are buying".
Michael is not yet ready to retire and will continue to work at RPLovatt for some time yet, alongside his son Marc Lovatt who is the third generation to work in one of the towns long running local businesses.