Castle Quay's future looks bright

Supersaver store is already open

The Banbury shopping centre has confirmed discount household goods chain SuperSavers, travel specialist 2TemptU Travel and British coffee house chain Coffee#1 as the newest names to join the existing line up at Castle Quay.

SuperSavers is now open for business, while the two other new stores are currently undergoing fit-out and refurbishment, with Coffee#1 and 2TemptU Travel planning to open ahead of Christmas.

Maths and English tuition specialist Kumon, the most recent addition to the Castle Quay roster, has been trading well since its August opening.

July saw the announcement of national sports retail giant JD Sports committing its long-term future to Castle Quay after moving into a larger unit on a new lease.

In yet a further vote of confidence in Banbury town centre, Boots and Sports Direct have also extended the length of their stay at Castle Quay by a further five years.

Oliver Wren, centre director said: “Castle Quay is continuing to inspire confidence in national and independent retailers alike, with the latest signings demonstrating that our centre remains an attractive place for retailers to do business.

"We’re optimistic about the future and believe that new developments like Castle Quay Waterfront and Lock29 will attract visitors to the town and cement our position as a leading retail and leisure destination.”

Kumon Maths and English opened earlier this year

This latest round of activity comes at an exciting time for Castle Quay, with the new public toilets and Banbury’s first Changing Spaces facility both scheduled to open later in the month.

Lock29, a new independent food and drink and events space, set to open in March 2020, will host a number of pop-up attractions and activities in the months leading up to its full launch, with further information to follow in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, work on the Castle Quay Waterfront leisure and restaurant development continues to gather pace and the project remains on track for completion in 2021.