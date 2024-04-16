Castle Quay to hold open day for Banbury businesses looking to move into the shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The open day event will take place in the Lock 29 space between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday, April 25.

Staff from the centre’s management team will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice about operational and security functions, marketing support, and potential rates.

There will also be guided tours around the centre, where people can take a look at the currently available units.

Castle Quay will host an open day next week for businesses looking to move into the space.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “Whether you have a business that is just starting out or you’re interested in having a physical store in a retail destination, this is the perfect opportunity to understand the benefits of operating a business from a shopping centre environment."