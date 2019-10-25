Care home among winners at the Banbury Women in Business Awards

A care home manager is celebrating after scooping one of the awards at the gala event.

Marisa Ramos, customer relations manager at Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, won the Banbury Women in Business Award in the ‘going the extra mile’ category.

The Banbury Women in Business Awards aims to recognise the very best of the business women in the local area, with the ‘going the extra mile’ category specifically focusing on excellent customer care.

Marisa said: “I’m so grateful to be recognised for my work this past year. I always aim to provide a high standard of customer care for residents and their relatives, which involves going the extra mile. I truly believe it’s the little things that make the difference.”

Marisa supports residents and their families at a crucial point in their care journey, while ensuring loved ones are given the best possible care every step of the way.

Jo Pohl, home manager of Highmarket House, added: “Marisa has always set a fantastic example for other team members.

"She genuinely cares about the residents, chatting to them frequently and getting involved in activities. We are all so proud of her for winning this thoroughly deserved award.

"Well done Marisa.”

With six award categories, and 17 finalists, the awards celebrated a broad cross section of the business community.

All 17 finalists were commended before each of the category sponsors announced the winner and presented their elegant, engraved glass trophies and framed certificates.

The winners of the 2019 Banbury Women in Business Awards are:

• Bloxham Mill Business Centre – New Business Award

Samantha Stretton – Logicom Hub Ltd

• Edd Frost & Daughters – Going the Extra Mile Award

Marisa Ramos – Highmarket House Care Home

• Designed by Howie – Business Communicator of the Year Award

Caroline Deakin, Caroline Cares For You

• Progress Accountants – Micro Business Woman of the Year Award

Laura Warren - Gymophobics

• Jamie Briggs Removals & Storage – Business Woman of the Year Award (5+ employees)

Liz Nicholson – Nicholsons Nurseries

• Banbury Sound – Unsung Hero Award

Leah Boleyn – Your Events Team

Marie Parkinson, director of OJI Marketing and BWIB committee member, said: “The event saw nearly 70 guests come together to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of the finest business women currently working in the Banbury area.

"The calibre of entries this year was very high, resulting in some very worthy winners. There was hardly a dry eye in the house when the winner of the Unsung Hero category, Leah Boleyn of Your Events Team was announced. Fantastic stories and achievements all round.”