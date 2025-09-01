Car detailer trades showroom shine for sparkling ovens with launch of new business

By Jed Thomas
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
A former car detailer has swapped polishing cars for cleaning cookers with the launch of his own oven valeting business.

Dan Clark, set up Ovenu Brackley after deciding the time was right to realise his ambition of working for himself.

The 37-year-old, who has lived in the town since childhood, said: "As a former car detailer, I understand how important it is to deliver exceptional service, and that’s exactly what I’ll bring to every job.

"I really enjoy meeting people, so this is the perfect fit for me. My aim is to build a thriving business, and long-term I’d love to take on another technician to expand the service further."

New venture: Dan Clark has launched oven valeting service Ovenu Brackley

Before turning his attention to oven valeting, Dan spent more than a decade working in a timber warehouse before moving into vehicle detailing. He said running his own business gives him the freedom and flexibility he had always wanted.

Ovenu Brackley covers the NN13, NN12 and MK18 postcodes, including Farthinghoe, Hinton-in-the-Hedges, Croughton, Moreton Pinkney, Brackley, Buckingham, Towcester and surrounding areas.

In his spare time he enjoys football and live music, and has already started to build up a client base through word of mouth and customer leads generated by Ovenu.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: "Dan’s background shows he has both the right approach and commitment to deliver the highest standards. His strong people skills mean he is ideally placed to develop a loyal client base and I’m delighted to welcome him on board."

Ovenu’s process involves dismantling key oven components such as doors, panels, fans and shelves, and cleaning them in design-registered tank equipment using non-caustic, biodegradable products. The service also covers hobs, extractor hoods, microwaves and range cookers.

