Calendar shop returns to Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre for the Christmas period
A popular seasonal pop-up calendar shop has returned to Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre this month.
The Calendar Shop, now celebrating its 25th year of business, returned to town on Monday October 30 in time for the busy Christmas period.
The store will be located between the Roman Originals ladies fashion store and the Krina Beauty salon for the duration of the festive period.
Oliver Wren, the centre director at Castle Quay, says: “We’re excited to welcome Calendar Club back to the centre this festive season.