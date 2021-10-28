Calendar Club returns to Banbury's Castle Quay

The seasonal pop-up shop Calendar Club has returned to Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre. (Submitted photo from Castle Quay)

Calendar Club is the only specialist calendar retailer on the High Street, selling over 6,000 products from calendars and planners to diaries and stationery. This year the top bestselling calendars are set to include the Liverpool Football Club A3 Official Calendar and the Cotswolds Slim Calendar.

The Calendar Club store is located near to JD Sports and is packed with an extensive range of products to suit all tastes.

With many products priced at £10 or under and spanning a variety of hobbies, interests and personality types, a gift from the Calendar Club can make the ideal stocking filler or meaningful gift.