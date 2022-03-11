The café in the first floor the Oxford Road Sainsbury's supermarket is set to close this spring. A specific closure date for the café has not been released by the company.

Affected staff have been told of the closure plans, and the company has promised to prioritise them for alternative roles.

The closures come as part of a nationwide scheme by Sainsbury's to transform its eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The café at the Sainsbury's supermarket in Banbury is set to close this spring

Working in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) and Starbucks, Sainsbury’s plans to transform the eat-in, takeaway and home delivered hot food and drink offer in 250 of its supermarkets over the next three years.

Sainsbury’s will also open a further 30 Starbucks coffee shops in its supermarkets in the next 12 months, bringing the total number of Starbucks in Sainsbury’s supermarkets to 60.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer said: "We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler. We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.

“As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

The café at the Sainsbury's supermarket in Banbury is set to close this spring