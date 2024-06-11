Businessman plans to turn empty Banbury town centre shop into a tanning studio

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A businessman is planning to turn an empty Banbury town centre shop into a tanning studio.

Wojciech Cwalina has applied to Cherwell District Council for permission to convert the Grade II listed shop premises in High Street, backing onto Market Place, into a tanning shop.

The site is a vacant ground floor, former retail unit that was until last year occupied by the charity Scope.

It forms part of an historic property that has residential dwellings on the first and second floors above. It has entrance doors in both High Street and Market Place and is close to barbers, a stationery shop, eateries, vape shops, banks and other units.

The former Scope charity shop which a businessman hopes to convert into a tanning studio

The former Scope shop has been vacant for about six months.

Mr Cwalina’s application seeks necessary approval to change the planning category from Class E1 (commercial, business and services) to ‘sui generis’ – a bespoke concern that does not come under another specific planning category.

The application to the council says: "The premises has been vacant for a number of months; the proposed use would not be detrimental to the neighbouring commercial uses or cause nuisance by sound or activities (affecting) the residential properties above.

“It is recognised that the council policy would be to promote retail use where possible. However a number number of vacant units suggest this is not likely and it is considered that the proposed use must be preferential rather than having an empty unit.”