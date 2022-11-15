Julie Clarke (nursery manager), Gill Medhurst (director/owner, Nära Nurseries) and Karen Spencer (deputy manager).

A nursery in Banbury has been saved from closure.

Horton Day Nursery and Pre-School, which is based on the Horton Hospital site in Banbury, had previously announced to staff and parents they would close in September.

However, new nursery group Nära Nurseries has now taken over the site to keep it open.The nursery, which is open from 7am – 6pm, 51 weeks per year, offers places for children of local residents and hospital staff, aged from three months to five years.

The nursery has been renamed as Nära Horton and is set to undergo a full refurbishment.

They also plan to introduce a range of new initiatives such as forest school sessions, early photography and baby, toddler and pre-school yoga.

Gill Medhurst, director and owner of Nära Nurseries, said she wanted the Horton nursery to join Nära Nurseries because it has been such a key part of the community since it opened in 1996.

She added: “Being based on the Horton General Hospital site, and having great transport links means that everyone who lives or works in or around Banbury, whether they are a local resident or work at the hospital, or commute, can become part of our inclusive nursery community. We are really looking forward to growing our family of children and educators at the nursery.”