Business near Banbury rebuilds and returns after devasting fire destroyed workshop

Chris Wakelin, of Big Chris’ Fabrication, has rebuilt his business after it was destroyed by an accidental fire on Bloxham’s Yew Tree Farm Industrial Estate in 2022.

Now based on the Meadow Works industrial estate near Hook Norton, Chris is back to running a fully operational metal fabrication and welding business.

Charli Wakelin, Chris’ wife and office administrator at Big Chris', said: “As his wife, I have watched him battle over the last two years to come back stronger and more determined than ever to succeed.

"I am so proud of him. His passion and amazing fabrication skills have created some brilliant bespoke projects in his new workshop. It’s now onwards and upwards for Big Chris’ Fabrications.