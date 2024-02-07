News you can trust since 1838
Business near Banbury rebuilds and returns after devastating fire destroyed workshop

A metal fabrication business near Banbury has been rebuilt following a devastating workshop fire 18 months ago.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 08:22 GMT
Chris Wakelin, of Big Chris’ Fabrication, has rebuilt his business after it was destroyed by an accidental fire on Bloxham’s Yew Tree Farm Industrial Estate in 2022.

Now based on the Meadow Works industrial estate near Hook Norton, Chris is back to running a fully operational metal fabrication and welding business.

Charli Wakelin, Chris’ wife and office administrator at Big Chris', said: “As his wife, I have watched him battle over the last two years to come back stronger and more determined than ever to succeed.

Chris Wakelin of Big Chris' Frabrication has rebuilt his business after a devasting workshop fire.Chris Wakelin of Big Chris' Frabrication has rebuilt his business after a devasting workshop fire.
"I am so proud of him. His passion and amazing fabrication skills have created some brilliant bespoke projects in his new workshop. It’s now onwards and upwards for Big Chris’ Fabrications.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers and Darragh Doyle from Everything M3's, who made room for Chris to work on a temporary basis while he looked for new premises.”

