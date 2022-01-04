Business consultant and start-ups expert is keen to help Banbury companies as he steps down from global e-commerce concern

David Murray-Hundley - aka The Grumpy Entrepreneur - who has again offered his business expertise to Banbury companies

Mr Murray-Hundley - known as 'The Grumpy Entrepreneur' - continues his other business interests including investment firm Pario Ventures but has been keen to share his huge experience in business and start-ups to benefit companies in the Banbury area.

During the first lockdown Mr Murray-Hundley offered help to businesses in town that became paralysed by lack of footfall and last summer made news with the launch of the Overland E-vehicle.

He stepped down as Chairman of e.fundamentals, the digital shelf analytics vendor, in December. He was in the role for over five years, having taken on the chairmanship initially for only a year.

The award for excellence, set up by e-fundamentals in Mr Murray-Hundley's name

But Mr Murray-Hundley stayed, driven by a deep passion for helping young start-ups go from idea to high growth. He is now refocussing on growing early start-up businesses in light of e.fundamentals' huge success.

The software firm saw its revenue increase by more than 300 per cent over the past 12 months, signing up global consumer packaged goods giants such as PepsiCo, Arla and Mars to its digital shelf analytics platform.

The company's board described Mr Murray-Hundley's leadership as 'outstanding' and announced the initiation of the David Murray-Hundley Award for Excellence in Engineering.

“Supporting e.fundamentals over the past six years has been a great privilege," said Mr Murray-Hundley. "I am incredibly proud of what we and the team have accomplished together. I am humbled by the opportunity to have worked closely with many of the most talented individuals in our industry and, by this, supported e.fundamentals to transform into a truly global organisation.

"I am extremely confident that e.fundamentals will continue to thrive with excellence while I pursue my passion and focus on Pario Ventures and helping young start-ups achieve similar success. There will be a moment of sadness for me on departing but far more moments of positive memories,. All companies have different chapters and those that support those chapters. I have done my chapter on this one.”

John Maltman, CEO of e.fundamentals said: "I was lucky to meet David as a guest speaker during an event for start-ups. His presentation stood out for the practicality and relatability of his advice. Following the essential advice 'don’t wait for perfection, provide value that people will pay for' we signed our first client within days. It changed everything, forcing us to relentlessly deliver great customer service and teaching us to evolve by delivering growth to our clients.