Building better together – Banbury housebuilder opens £10,000 community fund

A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Banbury.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Bloxham Vale on Bloxham Road, has created a £10,000 fund to support local groups, organisations and individuals – and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether it’s funding for gardening tools to support a school eco project, new kit for a grassroots sports team or assistance to a community centre to run classes, Redrow South Midlands’s initiative can help.

The annual scheme, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far, Redrow South Midlands has donated a total of £52,000 to recipients including 1st Neithrop Rainbows.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be building on the success of our previous community funds with a new £10,000 pot! This fund will allow us to support even more brilliant causes in and around our developments and play our part in creating thriving communities.

“We’re asking local groups, charities and volunteers to tell us exactly what would make a difference to them – whether that’s art supplies for creative workshops, outdoor gear for youth groups or tools for a community garden. By understanding their specific needs, we can offer meaningful support that helps them continue the great work they do.

“We’re excited to hear from people across Banbury and the surrounding areas and can’t wait to see the incredible projects this year’s fund will help bring to life.”

The scheme will open on Monday 7th July and will close at midnight on Friday 18th September. For further details on how to apply, please email [email protected].

