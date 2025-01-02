Brown&Co announces acquisition and merger with Oxfordshire property consultancy firm Adkin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Brown&Co acquisition and merger of Oxfordshire-based Adkin was announced today – scheduled to commence 1st April 2025.

“Brown&Co acquired its Banbury office in 2014 and the addition of Adkin’s South Oxfordshire based practice will boost our capacity in the county and add to the strength and depth of services we are able to offer. It will add to our coverage as a major regional hub within the Brown&Co Partnership”, said Mr Whitaker. The office will initially trade under the name Brown&Co Adkin.

Staff in the well-established office, located on the Lockinge Estate near Wantage, will continue to provide their range of rural, residential and commercial services to existing and new clients across the region. The combined practice will allow for both expansion into more diversified work types as well as offering the opportunity to develop more specialised services. The Brown&Co integration offers strengthened capability in areas such as agricultural business consultancy, architecture and planning, carbon and renewable energy, as well as bringing Brown&Co’s international dimension to the business.

Julian Sayers, Chairman of Adkin, commented:

Adkin Office in Wantage, Oxfordshire

“We share the same values and culture of Brown&Co and this represents an ideal fit for our staff and clients to provide a long term future and the opportunity for growth of the firm. I look forward to working with the Brown&Co team and appreciate our clients’ support during the transitional period and into an exciting future”.

Simon Alden, Managing Director of Adkin, added:

“The merger will give our team greater scale, expertise and resource to continue to provide the diversity and level of service our clients rightly expect, and the directors are confident that Brown&Co is the right fit, in terms of its scale, culture and client focus and I am delighted to be joining the Brown&Co Partnership”.

Charles Whitaker, Managing Partner, Brown&Co, commented:

Simon Alden from Adkin

“We see great synergies between the two businesses; both sharing a heritage and legacy created across the country and sharing core business values. Adkin have a long-established client base in Oxfordshire and the surrounding counties, and we are delighted to add their capacity and people to our business. This investment helps us to create value, efficiency and growth for both our clients and the practice of Brown&Co across the South of England. It serves as a key driver for our partnership and the Adkin team fits well with this for us.”

Julian Sayers will become a Consultant with Brown&Co and Simon Alden will become a full equity Partner. Alison Bowler, Emily Ham, Kerry Holbrook-Bull and Kevin Prince will all be appointed Divisional Partners.