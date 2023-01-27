Broadband company hopes to bring 'a wave of jobs' to Banbury after setting up new centre in town

Warehouse operative Jorgen Laan, warehouse manager Alex Johnson and co-founder of Swish Fibre Alistair Goulden.

Swish Fibre has opened its new at facility at Unit 3, Canada Close, to serve the company's customer base not only in Banbury and North Oxfordshire, but also Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and North Buckinghamshire.

After starting the build of their 10,000Mbps capable network in town last summer, the brand connected their very first Banbury customer, Steve Hern and his family, to the network in September 2022.

Swish are now on the hunt for new recruits who will be based at the Banbury site.

Co-founder of Swish Fibre, Alistair Goulden, said: “We are very excited to be expanding in Banbury. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we’re looking for natural communicators to join the team as we continue on our mission to improve lifestyles and enhance communities by instantly connecting people and businesses beyond today’s broadband.”