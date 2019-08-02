Brackley well represented in business finals list

The finalists of the 2019 SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) Northamptonshire Business Awards have been announced, with Brackley businesses representing 40 per cent of the finalists.

Councillor Rosie Herring, Chairman of South Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted with the number of entries and with our 5 chosen finalists, who represent a diverse range of industries from finance to technology.

SME National awards 2018

“We sponsored these awards to increase visibility of the many successful businesses in the district and to highlight South Northamptonshire as an ideal place for business.

“It is also pleasing to see a number of other businesses from across South Northants named as finalists in other categories for these awards.”

The 5 finalists for the ‘South Northamptonshire Business of the Year’ award, which is sponsored by South Northants Council, are:

• Business Information Bureau – Brackley

• Extravis Marketing Ltd – Brackley

• Fortitude Financial Planning Ltd - Duncote, Towcester

• My Build Estimate – Horton

• Silverstone Park – Silverstone

This year’s awards consist of 22 different categories, ranging in topic and eligibility criteria. Other businesses from the district who have been named finalists include: Oysta Technology in Towcester; The Cromwell Cottage in Kislingbury; The Royal Oak in Towcester; Science Supplements in Hartwell and Ten Hands Cafe Bar in Towcester.

Councillor Herring added: “In sponsoring this award, South Northamptonshire Council is showcasing its dedication to growing the district’s economy.”

The winners will be announced at a black-tie evening on Thursday, September 26.

For more information visit www.northamptonshireawards.co.uk.