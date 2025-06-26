Brackley-based lawn care business in full bloom under MD’s two-year tenure

When Cheryl Harper stepped into a part-time reception role at Greensleeves Lawn Care back in 2014, she wasn’t looking for a long-term career.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But fast-forward 11 years – and now two years into her role as Managing Director – she’s helped transform the business from the ground up, shaping not only the future of the brand but also its growing presence in the world of franchising.

Since taking the reins as MD in 2023, Cheryl has led the 100-territory strong network through one of the most dynamic and ambitious chapters in its 25-year history. Her approach to leadership has blended operational expertise with a clear and confident vision – from managing a major brand refresh to introducing new supplier partnerships and driving improvements to internal systems, she’s brought clarity and momentum to a business ready to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Becoming MD wasn’t a sudden leap,” said Cheryl. “It was the result of years spent getting to know the business from the inside – understanding what made it tick and where we could make things better. When I first joined, lawn care wasn’t something I knew anything about. But I could see the potential in the brand, the people and the service we offered – and I knew I wanted to be part of something that had real opportunity to go further.”

Cheryl Harper with franchisees Oliver Wood (left) and David Davison (right)

That ambition has taken Cheryl through roles in operations, finance and systems development. She led key upgrades to the company’s CRM, laying the foundations for what is now the Greensleeves app. Under her leadership, the brand has enhanced its support for franchisees across the network and introduced new processes to future-proof the business as part of the wider Neighbourly® UK family of brands.

Among the most significant milestones of Cheryl’s tenure is a new national partnership with Origin Amenity Solutions – a move that reflects her long-term thinking and commitment to quality. Beyond the day-to-day of running the brand, her influence is also being recognised more broadly – with Greensleeves being named a Rising Star in the 2025 Elite Franchise Top 100.

“I’ve always believed that growth should be meaningful,” explained Cheryl. “It’s not about ticking boxes or chasing numbers – it’s about making sure the people in our network have what they need to run successful, sustainable businesses. That’s what drives me. Seeing franchisees confident in their operations, with the right tools and the right support – that’s when you know the system is working.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now supporting 77 franchise owners across the UK, Cheryl’s leadership is rooted in collaboration and smart innovation. She’s also determined to challenge preconceptions – not just about what a successful business leader looks like, but about what’s possible in industries that have traditionally been male-dominated. Her own story is a reminder that the path to leadership doesn’t have to be linear.

“There’s no one way to get here,” said Cheryl. “For me, it came after becoming a mum and taking a step back to really think about what I wanted from work. It started with a part-time job and turned into something much bigger – and I hope that shows others it’s never too late to find the thing you’re really meant to be doing. Sometimes, the best careers are the ones you never planned for.”

For further information about Greensleeves and how they can help you with your lawn care, visit www.greensleeves-uk.com