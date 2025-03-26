Brackley-based lawn care business earns national award

Brackley-based business, Greensleeves Lawn Care, the experts in keeping lawns lush and healthy, is celebrating a major win after being named the Rising Star of the Year at this year’s Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) awards.

The business climbed an impressive 33 places to secure 47th position in the rankings – a remarkable achievement that reflects Greensleeves’ growing reputation and commitment to excellence in lawn care.

The Rising Star of the Year award recognises the business that has made the biggest leap in the EF100 rankings from the previous year. With its head office in Brackley and over 100 locations across the UK, Greensleeves has served more than 100,000 lawns and counting over its 25-year history. The brand’s rapid ascent highlights its strength, resilience and continued focus on delivering high-quality lawn care services to customers across the UK.

“This award is a reflection of the dedication and passion that goes into delivering great results for our customers,” said Cheryl Harper, Managing Director of Greensleeves. “Our continued focus on enhancing our treatments, introducing innovative lawn care solutions and maintaining high standards has been key to our success. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts recognised at a national level.”

Cheryl Harper, Managing Director of Greensleeves Lawn Care, accepting the award

Over the past year, Greensleeves has not only grown as a business but also continued to refine its range of treatments – ensuring that homeowners have access to the latest advancements in lawn care. From tailored seasonal treatments that keep lawns lush and green to specialist services that tackle moss and improve soil health, Greensleeves remains dedicated to helping customers achieve beautiful, healthy lawns all year round.

“This recognition shows that we’re on the right track, both as a business and in delivering real value to our customers,” added Cheryl. “We’re excited to build on this momentum and continue providing homeowners with lawn care they can rely on.”

For more information on the services provided by Greensleeves, visit www.greensleeves-uk.com