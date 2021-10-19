Borough House in Banbury wins gold for lockdown Jewellery Designer
A homegrown Banbury jewellery business has seen its trade expand so much through the Covid-19 lockdown that it's now moved into its own space.
Jewellery by E Boutique has taken a space at local Banbury landmark, Borough House, an imposing Victorian building, built in 1893 as a municipal technical college and renovated in 2005 to provide 15 high-quality office suites. Situated at the heart of Banbury, the building is full of character and perfectly suited for creatives.
Jaime Dodson, owner of Jewellery By E Boutique, said the business has only been up and running for about 18 months.
She said: “It all started with my daughter, 12 at the time, wanting to make earrings during the first lockdown. So we bought her a starter kit. We started to sell to friends and family first and word got around. So I opened an Etsy Shop and we just went viral!
"I have always been a keen jeweller, and my daughter’s passion re-sparked mine, and together we developed our little business at home.
"We out grew the living room very quickly, and I made the decision to quit my full time job so I could concentrate on making, photographing, advertising and building our business to the next level, which has led to us taking a studio space at Borough House.”
Jewellery by E Boutique has stock in craft shops around Oxford and continues to sell via Etsy www.etsy.com/uk/shop/JewelleryByEBoutique
Harvey White, of White Commercial, said: “Despite the great challenges created by the pandemic, crisis is also a strong driver for creativity and innovation.
"The ‘Jewellery by E Boutique’ story is yet another fine example of the emerging trend toward valuing passion and work-family balances in a profession, that has been spurred on by these times. I’m pleased to have played a small part in enabling another successful ‘lockdown’ venture to take the next step that’s just right for their aims.”