Jewellery by E Boutique has taken a space at local Banbury landmark, Borough House, an imposing Victorian building, built in 1893 as a municipal technical college and renovated in 2005 to provide 15 high-quality office suites. Situated at the heart of Banbury, the building is full of character and perfectly suited for creatives.

Jaime Dodson, owner of Jewellery By E Boutique, said the business has only been up and running for about 18 months.

She said: “It all started with my daughter, 12 at the time, wanting to make earrings during the first lockdown. So we bought her a starter kit. We started to sell to friends and family first and word got around. So I opened an Etsy Shop and we just went viral!

Jaime Dodson, owner of Jewellery By E Boutique, and her daughter Evie Hogg who is 13.

"I have always been a keen jeweller, and my daughter’s passion re-sparked mine, and together we developed our little business at home.

"We out grew the living room very quickly, and I made the decision to quit my full time job so I could concentrate on making, photographing, advertising and building our business to the next level, which has led to us taking a studio space at Borough House.”

Jewellery by E Boutique has stock in craft shops around Oxford and continues to sell via Etsy www.etsy.com/uk/shop/JewelleryByEBoutique

Harvey White, of White Commercial, said: “Despite the great challenges created by the pandemic, crisis is also a strong driver for creativity and innovation.

Some of the ear rings from Jewellery by E Boutique