B&M to open new discount store and garden centre in Banbury

Discount store and garden centre chain B&M is preparing to open a new shop in Banbury next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT
The new store will be located on the site of the old Homebase site on Southam Road and will open its doors to the public on Saturday, March 16.

More than 85 jobs have been created at the Banbury branch of the nationwide chain, which is popular for its wide variety of products.

The Banbury store will include a selection of groceries, health and beauty products, homeware, electrical items, DIY essentials, toys and an 8,697-square-foot garden centre.

The new B&M store will open its doors to the public next month.The new B&M store will open its doors to the public next month.
The new B&M store will open its doors to the public next month.

Colleagues at the new store have chosen the team at the Banbury Foodbank to officially unveil the new store.

The store manager at B&M said: “Banbury Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

“We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."

