Bloxham salon wins award

Salon owners Katy Doughty and Claire Armstrong

Bloxham based salon, The Loft Beauty Rooms has recently been awarded a British Hair and Beauty award in the Best Beauty salon - South East category.

Salon owners Katy Doughty and Claire Armstrong are absolutely delighted to have been recognised by the industry experts and peers.

They said: "The award was heavily customer service focussed, and its an area we are really passionate and committed to.

"It's been a tough 18 months for all businesses, but the one positive from the Covid lockdowns was it gave us a lot of time to reflect on our journey and where we want to go.

"We have a fantastic team of ‘Lofty Ladies’ and have received so much support from our clients, friends and family.