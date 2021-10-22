Bloxham salon wins award
The Loft Beauty Rooms won at the British Hair and Beauty awards
Bloxham based salon, The Loft Beauty Rooms has recently been awarded a British Hair and Beauty award in the Best Beauty salon - South East category.
Salon owners Katy Doughty and Claire Armstrong are absolutely delighted to have been recognised by the industry experts and peers.
They said: "The award was heavily customer service focussed, and its an area we are really passionate and committed to.
"It's been a tough 18 months for all businesses, but the one positive from the Covid lockdowns was it gave us a lot of time to reflect on our journey and where we want to go.
"We have a fantastic team of ‘Lofty Ladies’ and have received so much support from our clients, friends and family.
"We were already hugely excited to relaunch our new branding and website next month but now there really is a reason to have a big party to save thank you to everyone who has played a part in us getting this award."