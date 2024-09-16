Bloxham mother’s dream comes true as she opens hair specialist salon in Banbury
Bloxham mother Chelsea Manning had been running her hair and nail salon from her converted garage since 2017.
Now, after building up a sizeable customer base, the mother of two is preparing to take the leap and open up her very own premises in Banbury town centre this month.
Chelsea and her friends and family have spent the previous two months renovating the building from an office into a state-of-the-art hair salon.
Speaking about the opening of the salon, Chelsea said: “I am really excited to expand my business into Banbury town and to provide Banbury with the best hair extensions and treatments.
"Having a salon has been a dream of mine since I was little, and I cannot wait to meet you all at the launch.”
The Chelsea Lauren Salon aims to specialise in hair extensions, hairdressing, bio sculpture nails, permanent jewellery, ear seeds, and aesthetics and according to Chelsea will aim to focus on the natural health of clients' hair.
To mark the opening of the Chelsea Lauren Salon, Chelsea will be hosting a launch event from 2pm until 4pm on Saturday, September 28 at the new premises at 17 North Bar Street.
The launch event will feature live hair extension demonstrations, prize giveaways, and canapes and drinks will be served to all visitors.
For more information about the Chelsea Lauren Salon, visit its social media page at: https://www.facebook.com/chelsealaurenhair/about
