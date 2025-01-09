Blenheim Palace champions sustainability for the conscious traveller in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blenheim Palace is setting a benchmark for sustainable tourism and conservation, becoming a destination of choice for the conscious traveller.

Through its many initiatives, Britain’s Greatest Palace, is preserving its rich heritage whilst taking steps to ensure a sustainable future for the Estate. With the themes of conservation, preservation, and restoration, Blenheim Palace has implemented various practices across the wider Estate, including reducing waste, promoting renewable energy, and fostering biodiversity.

Blenheim Palace’s vision for a sustainable future:

Green travel: Visitors are encouraged to travel green, with incentives for those arriving by train, bus, bicycle, or electric vehicle. There are also discounts offered to groups coming via coaches and minibuses and FIT travelling by green transport. Currently 1 in 5 visitors travel to Blenheim Palace via green means.

Carbon neutrality: Blenheim Palace aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2027 and has already implemented a 6.5-hectare solar park that powers the equivalent of 721 homes, avoiding 15,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over 15 years.

Rewilding and biodiversity: Over 200 acres of natural habitats have been restored, with 50 acres of pollinator-rich meadows created in partnership with Rowse Honey. These efforts promote biodiversity, support wildlife, and enhance carbon sequestration.

Reusable schemes: By phasing out single-use cups, Blenheim Palace has prevented more than 100,000 cups from going to landfills annually, reinforcing their position as a pioneer in sustainable waste management.

Community encouragement: Visitors can contribute to sustainability by buying a tree when booking their visit, with over 5,000 trees planted in the past year alone.

In 2025, Blenheim the UNESCO World Heritage Site is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary of opening to the public next year whilst embarking on its most ambitious restoration project in its history, the full repair of large sections of the Palace roof. This two-year initiative reuses existing materials, incorporates recycled insulation, and captures rainwater for reuse, demonstrating Blenheim’s dedication to sustainable heritage preservation.

Next year, will also see Blenheim’s renowned gardens undergo a stunning transformation with new features to be explored every season.

Dominic Hare, Chief Executive Officer at Blenheim Palace, said, "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Blenheim Palace. From the restoration of our historic roof to the development of pollinator-friendly meadows, every initiative reflects our commitment to future generations. We’re proud to lead by example and inspire visitors to become part of this journey too."

Blenheim Palace’s dedication to sustainability earned them the accolade of Sustainable Tourism Provider of the Year at the UKinbound Awards for Excellence 2024. As well, the attraction was recently named one of the UK’s Top 100 employers on the list of Best Large Companies to Work For 2024, achieving one of its major 10-year goals, three years ahead of schedule. It was also listed amongst the Best Companies to Work For in the South East; and 14th in the rankings of Leisure and Hospitality’s Best Companies to Work 2024.

As a must-visit location of sustainable tourism, Blenheim Palace invites groups and visitors to explore its historic grounds with a renewed sense of purpose. From cycling and walking routes to the opportunity to contribute to tree planting, every visit is a step toward preserving this UNESCO World Heritage Site for future generations.

2025 prices for group visits start from £39 for a Palace, Park and Gardens adult ticket and must be booked in advance. Blenheim Palace offers discounts for group bookings of 15+ and free admission for one group leader. There is also free all-day coach parking, a free admission voucher for commercial coach drivers plus a £5 voucher for them to use in the onsite cafés.

The Blenheim Palace Group Sales team are on hand to help with all group bookings and the Partnerships team are available for pricing agreements.