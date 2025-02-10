Blenheim Palace and Pye Homes reach 95% of 10-year apprenticeship goal

At the start of National Apprenticeship Week 2025 (February 10th-16th), Blenheim Palace and Pye Homes have announced they have already hit 95% of the 10-year goal of training over 100 new apprentices by the end of 2027.

Across its various businesses - Palace, Estate and Property - Blenheim has already completed 63 apprenticeships since 2017, and currently has 32 apprentices on site, working in a range of departments and disciplines, including Built Heritage, Architecture, Finance and Construction.

Blenheim’s apprentices play an integral part in a wide range of large scale projects - including its landmark £12 million roof restoration, which began last month.

This year, Blenheim Estate Homes and Pye Homes welcomed new apprentices to the team, learning a range of trades from bricklaying to carpentry to plumbing. The young people will follow a 24-month Blenheim Estate apprenticeship program, which will not only equip them with valuable skills but hopefully lead to full-time employment with the Oxfordshire housebuilder.

Dominic Hare, CEO at Blenheim Palace

Dominic Hare, CEO of Blenheim Palace, commented: “I am immensely proud of The Blenheim and Pye apprenticeship programme, which is helping young, local people learn and develop skills and set them up for a blossoming career. It’s fantastic to see them working across the business on some of the most exciting projects we’ve ever taken part in.”

He added: “What’s more, our apprentices are also injecting a new lease of life into the veteran staff who are being given the opportunity to teach their trades to an eager new generation.”

Megan Carter, People Director at Blenheim Palace, said: “I am so proud of how far we have come in achieving our goal, and the apprentices are truly a pleasure to work with. It’s a joy to help people grow and learn; they are all wonderful ambassadors for Blenheim and Pye.”

Emma Norridge, People Manager at Blenheim Palace, added: “Our apprenticeships range from entry level 2 all the way up to Level 7, which is equivalent to a master’s degree.”

Megan Johnston

“Not only are we using our apprentice levy to develop young people, but are also using it to allow people to learn new skills in their current roles and for those to have a complete career change.”

Current apprentices include:

Aimee Akinola: (Level 4 Project Manager): "I have been at Blenheim for two years and in that time, I have completed my Level 4 Project Management Apprenticeship in the Built Heritage Team and I hope to go on to do my Level 7 Construction Management Apprenticeship. My role involves supporting the Built Heritage team in delivering all the restoration and conservation projects at Blenheim, including the Orangery, the Walled Garden and most exciting of all - our biggest project to date - the restoration of the Palace roof."

Rob Fairfield (Level 5 Operational/ Departmental Manager): "My role is Architectural Technical Coordinator for Pye Homes and Blenheim. I manage the coordination of information that we use to build our sites. I also do some of the architectural drawing work, and work with the site teams to prevent and overcome issues."

Megan Johnston (Level 7 ACCA Finance): "I have been an apprentice in the Finance Team at Blenheim for 5 ½ years. I am currently on my third apprenticeship which is a Level 7, studying for my ACCA qualification to become a qualified Accountant.”

Tiff Hickman (Level 5 CIPD Learning and Development): "I have now completed two apprenticeships here at Blenheim & Pye Homes and am about to start my third—a Level 5 degree apprenticeship in Learning and Development. Within my role in the People Team, I support a variety of HR initiatives and key projects, including organising events like the Apprentice Away Days and All-Staff training sessions, EDI forum initiatives, policy reviews, and employee engagement activities."

Ruby Garrett (Level 2 Retail Admin): "I've been with the team for three months; my role involves managing stock, whether it's bringing in new items or replenishing existing ones in the gift shop. I've been assigned specific departments to oversee and work closely with the Retail Team to keep everything current and fresh. I'm excited for what the future holds!"

In 2017, Blenheim Palace and Pye Homes announced 10 goals to achieve in the following 10 years; as well as the aim to become a Top 100 UK employer, these included: triple its contribution to the local area; build high quality, affordable homes for 300 families; and become a net generator of green energy.

For more information on the 10-year goals, visit www.blenheimpalace.com/about-us/our-goals/