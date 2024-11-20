Blenheim Palace and Pye Homes named one of UK’s Top 100 employers for first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blenheim Palace and Pye Homes have been named one of the UK’s Top 100 employers for the first time ever, achieving one of its major 10-year goals, three years ahead of schedule.

Britain’s Greatest Palace has been ranked 78th in Best Companies’ list of the UK’s Best Large Companies to Work For 2024, alongside the likes of Toyota (GB), Rick Stein Group, Riverford Organic Farmers, Fred Perry and Hawksmoor.

Further accolades include Blenheim Palace being named 49th amongst the Best Companies to Work For in the South East; and 14th in the rankings of Leisure and Hospitality’s Best Companies to Work 2024.

Dominic Hare, CEO, commented: “We’re beyond thrilled to announce that we’ve smashed one of our top 10 goals ahead of schedule, and secured a prestigious spot among the Top 100 UK companies to work for.

Megan Carter, People Director, added: “This achievement belongs to our people - driven by their passion, inspired by their commitment, and a true reflection of the extraordinary workplace they've built. Thanks to our people, our vision of becoming a Top 100 UK Employer has come to life years ahead of schedule.”

In 2017, Blenheim Palace and Pye Homes announced 10 goals to achieve in the following 10 years; as well as the aim to become a Top 100 UK employer, these included: triple its contribution to the local area; build high quality, affordable homes for 300 families; and become a net generator of green energy.

For more information on the 10-year goals, visit www.blenheimpalace.com/about-us/our-goals/