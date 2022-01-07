Jessica Bishop has officially taken the keys to her new business premises in Parsons Street of the town centre in Banbury. (Submitted photo)

Jessica Bishop has officially taken the keys to her new business premises in Parsons Street of the town centre in Banbury. She aims to open Bishops Bakes as soon as possible.

Becoming the winner of a bake-off among friends during the first lockdown of the pandemic has now spiralled into opening her own business and making cakes full-time.

Jess said: "During the first lockdown back in April of 2020 one of my best friends Hetty set up a 'bake off' for our friendship group. I produced what I thought at the time was the best rainbow cake ever - and subsequently won the bake off.

Cake which won Jessica Bishop a lockdown 'bake-off' among her friends (Image from Jessica Bishop)

"Friends and family told me to start an Instagram page just to post pictures of my bakes, and it rapidly grew.

"I quit my job after eight months of Bishops Bakes being a business thanks to the amazing support of my local customers in Banbury, and here we are after 18 months I’m opening my own shop!"

Jess plans to sell homemade cupcakes, brownies, cookies, traybakes, celebration cakes and wedding cakes. She will also offer teas and coffees to customers too.

She has only just obtained the keys to the business premises, but hopes to open as soon as possible.

An example of the cakes Jessica Bishop is now baking 18 months later just as she's about to open her own cake shop business in Parsons Street, Banbury (Image from Jessica Bishop)

For more information about the cake see its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Bishops-Bakes-110129020652392/

Jess took to social media in her excitement of the pending opening and said this: "It honestly is a pinch me moment, always thought I would be working for somebody else for the rest of my life, but here I am with my very own cake shop.

"It’s bringing a Boujee pastel blue palace to Banbury with so many new bakes, cakes, tea/coffee and a few surprises I have planned!

"I have dreamed of this moment since this business accidentally started, and I never thought it would become a reality.

"Truth is I have never been good at anything, and I’m not quite sure how this happened.

"I can’t even begin to tell you how emotional I am! I’m overjoyed with happiness, excitement (and lots of stress) I really can’t wait to share this journey with you guys from the decorating to the grand opening I’ll bring you along!