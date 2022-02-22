The team at Bishop's Bakes shop, which opened in Parsons Street of the town centre of Banbury on February 18. (photo by Amandine Welbourn)

Bishop's Bakes opened with local community hero Prabhu Natarajan cutting the ribbon at the grand opening on Saturday February 18. The grand opening also included a chance to win a cake and 'Goodie bags' for the first 25 customers on the day. The bakes and cakes shop is located at 59 Parsons Street, and its operating hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

Jessica Bishop, the owner of the new business, said: "The most amazing day. It still doesn’t feel real. I can’t believe people where queuing in the rain and we sold out at 2pm.

"It was absolutely incredible. I am still overwhelmed with how many people turned up and stood outside in the rain.

People queueing down the road outside Bishop's Bakes on its opening day Saturday February 18 (photo by Amandine Welbourn)

"Sunday was just as busy too. We had a que out the door at 10am."

One local resident, Josh Boffin, took to social media to show how much his family enjoyed their visit to Bishop's Bakes on its opening day.

He posted the following message on Facebook: "I just wanted to say something about new local business Bishop’s Bakes. It’s absolutely awesome, isn’t it?!

"Staff are so friendly, coffee delicious, cake phenomenal and most importantly, the place is so brilliantly child-friendly. That’s so important for us. The kids had the absolute best time taking photos in the phone box this morning whilst waiting. Amazing, amazing, amazing.

Bishop's Bakes, which opened on Saturday February 18 in Parsons Street of Banbury's town centre (photo by Amandine Welbourn)

"I hope Jess continues to experience the success that’s so obviously coming her way because this business is one of my absolute favourites in Banbury, without a doubt."

Bishop's Bakes sells home-made cakes and bakes including cakes for special occasions such as birthdays and weddings, along with teas and coffee.

Jessica decided to open her own homemade bakes and cakes shop after winning a bake-off among friends during the first lockdown of the pandemic.

The Bishop's Bakes team outside the shop on Parsons Street in the Banbury town centre (photo by Amandine Welbourn)

She said: "During the first lockdown back in April of 2020 one of my best friends Hetty set up a 'bake off' for our friendship group. I produced what I thought at the time was the best rainbow cake ever - and subsequently won the bake off.

"Friends and family told me to start an Instagram page just to post pictures of my bakes, and it rapidly grew.

"I quit my job after eight months of Bishops Bakes being a business thanks to the amazing support of my local customers in Banbury, and here we are after 18 months I’m opening my own shop!"