Bicester HR consultancy announces acquisition

Omny Group has acquired Stratton HR, a leading Oxfordshire-based HR consultancy with more than 20 years’ experience providing strategic and tactical HR support to growth SMEs, principally backed by Private Equity or Venture Capital investors.

Located in Bicester, the business has a proven track record delivering value to UK mid-market PE firms, working with their portfolio investments, and helping evaluate target investee companies. Stratton HR has a unique offering that complements Omny Group’s existing capabilities and supports future growth.

Ian Beaumont, CEO at Omny Group, says: “We’re delighted to welcome the team from Stratton HR into the Omny Group. Stratton HR is renowned for building long-standing client relationships, thanks to its focus on understanding their people needs and delivering fit for purpose solutions that create long term value.

"This aligns perfectly with our vision to provide Britain’s growing SME sector with first class services that focus on supporting the people and teams that drive business success.”

Anna Cornwallis, Managing Director at Stratton HR says: “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for Stratton HR, our people and our clients. Omny Group shares our dedication to exceptional, personalised service and we can now leverage their scale to offer our clients a broader and more extensive suite of people services. Ultimately, this means we can make an even bigger commercial impact in the future."

Stratton HR has supported over 250 growth focused SMEs in more than 25 different sectors, helping them to scale, optimise people performance and achieve their commercial growth aspirations. Its extensive service offering comprises everything from Organisational Design, Talent Evaluation, Learning & Development and end to end HR Support giving its clients access to a broad range of expertise to accelerate growth through people performance.

Omny Group is the only B2B people business in the UK to offer HR, Health & Safety, Employee Benefits and Employment law services all under one roof. The acquisition is a key part of its strategic growth plan and supports Omny Group’s ambitions to reach £40 million turnover by 2028.